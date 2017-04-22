An emotional moment. Abby Lee Miller broke down in tears during a new interview ahead of her weight-loss surgery on Friday, April 21.



The Dance Moms alum, 50, underwent a sleeve gastrectomy in Los Angeles to remove nearly 80 percent of her stomach. "Oh, this is crazy," she said moments before walking into the operating room.

"There's nobody freaking out if something happens to me," Miller told Entertainment Tonight as she wiped tears from her eyes. "I'm scared, I'm nervous."

JC Olivera/WireImage

The dance instructor's procedure comes less than a month after she quit Dance Moms. "FOR THE PAST SIX YEARS/ SEVEN SEASONS I HAVE ASKED, BEGGED, AND EVEN DEMANDED CREATIVE CREDIT FOR ALL THE IDEAS, AWARD WINNING ROUTINES, THEMES, AND COSTUMING - TO NO AVAIL!" she wrote in a March 26 Instagram post, adding that she felt "MANIPULATED, DISRESPECTED, AND USED - DAY IN AND DAY OUT BY MEN WHO NEVER TOOK A DANCE LESSON IN THEIR LIVES AND TREAT WOMEN LIKE DIRT!"



Miller, who has been replaced on the Lifetime series by Dancing With the Stars' Cheryl Burke, is currently awaiting her sentencing after she pleaded guilty to bankruptcy fraud. She could face up to 30 months in prison. "People ask me, 'Aren't you worried, aren't you this, aren't you that?' I can't think about it. I have to live every day," she told ET last month. "I just don't want to fight anymore. I have, like, this much fight in me left. I don't want to do it anymore. Just save my tears for the pillow."



