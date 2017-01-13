Simple as that? Ed Sheeran opened up about his incredible slimdown during a Thursday, January 12, appearance on Power 105's The Breakfast Club. The “Shape of You” crooner, 25, said he gained weight between albums but only had to cut one thing from his diet to drop a whopping 50 pounds. See what he had to say in the video above!



"It was the beer," he said. "Well, I'm back on beer now, because I'm fine, but I cut out beer for a bit and started exercising which was quite weird.”



The British singer-songwriter said that he started gaining weight during his self-imposed break from the spotlight after wrapping up his X world tour in December 2015. But he got motivated to shed the pounds after realizing most of his clothes no longer fit. “I didn't realize how much I burned on stage,” Sheeran explained. “I stopped touring and I just ballooned instantly."

"I doubled in size," he admitted. "Sweatpants were the only things that fit and I thought everything had shrunk in the wash, but it hadn't."



The Grammy-winner took a gap year to travel the world with his girlfriend, Cherry Seaborn, a consultant and former college hockey player from Suffolk, England, last year. The couple visited Japan, Africa and more as Sheeran took a break from touring and social media.

"I've been to Japan, but you know, for me, Japan was a Tokyo hotel," said the entertainer. "I wanted to see the actual country. I went to Ghana, spent like a month in Ghana, which was nice. Spent like two weeks in Iceland. Australia … I went to places I wanted to go to, because when you tour, you pretty much see a hotel room, a venue, a bar, and you never really see the country."



Sheeran released his new singles “Shape of You” and “Castle on the Hill” on Friday, January 6. His third studio album, Divide, drops on Friday, March 3.





