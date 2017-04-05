Paige Butcher was seen hanging out with Eddie's family and her new baby daughter on the beach in Maui, Hawaii on April 3, 2017. Credit: FameFlynet

Beach babe! Eddie Murphy’s longtime girlfriend Paige Butcher flaunted her toned body in a tiny bikini during a family vacation in Hawaii. The 37-year-old spent the day at the beach with her 11-month-old daughter, Izzy, and Murphy’s kids with ex-wife Nicole Mitchell — Bria, 27, Zola, 17, and Bella, 15.



While the comedian was not present during the beachside excursion, the 37-year-old and her little girl were seemingly having a fun girls’ day in the sun without dad. Murphy’s love of five years showcased her enviable figure in a two-piece pink bikini that left little to the imagination.

Steve Granitz/WireImage

The Coming to America star — who celebrated his 56th birthday on Monday — welcomed his ninth child with his model girlfriend last May. The Saturday Night Live alum is also the proud dad of son Eric, 27, with ex Paulette McNeely; Christian, 26, with ex Tamara Hood; Miles, 24, and Shayne, 22, with Mitchell and Angel, 10, with Spice Girl Melanie “Mel B” Brown.

The couple has kept their relationship low-key, and in a 2013 interview with Vanity Fair, the actress explained why she decided to delete all of her social media accounts. “I’m in a relationship with a celebrity, so I felt like there’s already enough of me out there. I felt like I was giving out too much information. I was giving people too much access. I like to keep as much private as possible now."

Want stories like these delivered straight to your inbox? Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter!