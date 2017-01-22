Kendall Jenner is seen in Paris, France (January 21, 2017). Credit: Marc Piasecki/GC Images

Dare to bare! Kendall Jenner wore a completely see-through top while out and about in Paris on Saturday, January 21.

The 21-year-old supermodel, who often goes braless, was photographed wearing a sheer black turtleneck shirt as she arrived at L'Avenue restaurant with her friends. She covered her nipples with star-shaped pasties, similar to the ones she wore in the November 2015 issue of Vogue Japan.

Though Jenner's breasts were practically on full display in the risqué ensemble, she kept warm in the Paris cold in a cropped denim patchwork jacket with tan fur sleeves, black high-waisted pants and stilettos. She completed the look with dark sunglasses and a leather purse.



Kendall Jenner/Snapchat

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star is in the City of Light for Paris Fashion Week. She walked the runway for Givenchy's Fall/Winter 2017/2018 collection in a black and white dress on Friday, January 20. Her close friend Bella Hadid also stunned in the Givenchy show, wearing a monochromatic lace gown.

While Jenner didn't bare all on the catwalk, she's certainly no stranger to rocking daring trends. "I'm weird. I love my tits being out," she told W magazine last October. "It's like one of my things, I guess."



The model also spoke about body positivity and her bold fashion choices on her website, writing, "I don't really see what the big deal is with going braless! I think it's cool and I really just don't care! It's sexy, it's comfortable and I'm cool with my breasts!"

