Hot mama! Kris Jenner showed off her incredible body in a new Instagram post on Thursday, June 22.

The 61-year-old, who somehow finds time to stay fit in between managing her famous children and maintaining her empire, is clearly summer-ready — much to the delight of most of her followers, who couldn’t help but praise her amazing look.

In the pic, she poses in her home gym with workout equipment and a pair of Adidas kicks behind her, a subtle nod towards daughter Kendall Jenner’s new deal with the athletic brand.

While some fans were cheering on the mother of six, others were accusing her of polishing the image in her favor. Skeptical social media users accused her of Photoshopping the shot. “Bench looking like it needs more of that flattening tea than momma Kris #photoshopgonebad,” commented one. Added another, “When will they learn to not stand by things if they are going to edit their photos tho."

Her legions of supporters were on her side, though. “I trust you and just purchased mine [Flat Tummy Tea]," one wrote. A second added: “Everything about you Kris motivates me….I’m 52 and hope to look half as great as you at your age…you are motivational and beautiful..thank you.” Yet another noted, “I’m sorry but she looks better than all of us combined.”

Jenner's flat stomach may not have just been achieved by the Flat Tummy Tea she is endorsing. Kris has also spoken out about using Pilates as a tool to stay in shape.

With that body, she’s clearly doing something right!

