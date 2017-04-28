Haters gonna hate. Kylie Jenner hit back against the “photoshop police” after Instagram followers accused the Lip Kit creator of Photoshopping an underwear mirror selfie she posted on Thursday, April 27.



In the sexy snap, the teen bared her toned stomach while sporting a white shirt and navy Puma briefs. According to some commenters, the left side of the wall behind Jenner looked warped, as if she had attempted to make her waist smaller.

“I mean her hips are not like in her Snapchat videos,” one person wrote, while another added: “The airbrushing on this is terrible, why is the curtain/wall all squiggly 😂.”

In a Snapchat video posted to her account on Friday, April 28, the teen fought back, claiming she didn’t do anything to alter the pic and that the squiggly wall was simply a curtain.

“So this is like my selfie mirror and my Snapchat mirror, so for future, this is a curtain behind me that looks crooked,” Jenner can be heard saying in the video, which she captioned: “For the Photoshop police.”

