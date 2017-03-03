Lena Dunham was inspired by Rihanna when she got her latest inking. The Girls star revealed a new underboob tattoo on Instagram on Thursday, March 2, with a topless selfie to show it off.

“Thank you @trinegrimm for my warrior’s chest plate/tit chandelier,” she wrote alongside a photo of the body art etched underneath her assets. “This is my first original piece by a female tattoo artist and it felt sacred and cool and she didn’t chide me for copying @badgalrir’s placement.”

Rihanna revealed her massive tattoo in the same place in September 2012. Her inking of an Egyptian goddess was in honor of her late grandma, Clara “Dolly” Braithwaite.

Thank you @trinegrimm for my warrior's chest plate/tit chandelier. This is my first original piece by a female tattoo artist and it felt sacred and cool and she didn't chide me for copying @badgalriri's placement. If you're ever in Oslo, go meet this metal queen and let her handle your body 🌖 A post shared by Lena Dunham (@lenadunham) on Mar 2, 2017 at 7:27pm PST

Dunham, 30, recently opened up to Vogue magazine about her 9 - now 10 - tattoos and admitted among other things she’s got a restaurant logo tattooed on her bottom.

#StuntBackSundays #StillMood A post shared by badgalriri (@badgalriri) on Jun 19, 2016 at 8:43pm PDT

"On my side, Jemima [Kirke] tattooed a little picture of her dog, Rosie,” she told the publication’s ’73 Questions.’ “I have an illustration from a children's book - a drunk guy did it. It's not great, I should get it covered up. Then I have Laura Thornhill, who's one of the first female skateboarders in history.

"I have Eloise as a tramp stamp - you know, Eloise who lived at the Plaza? And then here [on her inner wrist on her right arm] it says 'staunch' right there from 'Grey Gardens’”

She added: “On my butt, I have a snake wrapped around the moon. I also have a sign for The Odeon, which is my favorite restaurant in Tribeca."

