Beautiful inside and out. Professional wrestler Nia Jax took to Instagram on Thursday, April 6, to share a powerful message about self-love and confidence with her 400,000 followers.



Jax (born Savelina Fanene) was inspired to open up after meeting some of her fans at WrestleMania the previous weekend. In her post, she revealed how much it means to her to be able to help others find confidence.

“Posting a picture of myself in a bathing suit is VERY hard for me,” Jax, who usually dons a full bodysuit in the ring, captioned her photo. “I have never been one to show off too much skin, and it's not just because I'm a larger woman.”

She continued: “After this amazing #Wrestlemania weekend I had a chance to speak to a bunch of young women & men. Most, if not all of them, mentioned that my #BodyPositive mindset had helped them to be able to find confidence within themselves, which really touched me and even brought me to tears numerous times.”

The WWE star, 32, credited her supportive family and especially her mother for always reminding her that “beauty comes from within.” But she also admitted that she isn’t without insecurities. “Don't get me wrong, there have been many occasions where I wished I could be thinner or have a different nose or hairline to fit in, but I realized that fitting in is not always as important as it seems; I realized that I love standing out in positive ways!”

In her Instagram post, Jax also opened up about prioritizing being healthy over physical appearance. “There are obviously times where I love to pig out and enjoy myself, but I always make sure to never lose my focus on being healthy, because no matter what, your health is the number one most important thing in life,” she said, adding, “We aren't meant to look the same, but we are all meant to be healthy. We are all beautiful in different ways. Staying healthy adds to beauty.”

This isn’t the first time Jax has expressed the importance of being a positive role model. Last year, she spoke to the Miami Herald about her past as a plus-size model. “When I was able to walk out there and show younger girls, who are like me when I was their age — who didn’t see girls who are curvier being put in a beautiful light — it just made me think that I have to be able to show these girls that they are just as beautiful as the girls who are size 0,” she said at the time.

