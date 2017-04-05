Courtesy of Nicky Hilton/Instagram

Get it, mama! Nicky Hilton shared an (uncharacteristic!) mirror selfie from the gym on Tuesday, April 4, proving she’s ditched her pregnancy pounds.

“Werk out 🏋️‍♀️,” Hilton, 33, captioned the Instagram snap in which she showcases her flat stomach and slim stems in a black Nike sports bra and leggings.

Her trainer, Alexis Love, who is also in the snap with Hilton, shared a mirror selfie as well, giving the new mom a shout-out.

“Just a morning workout with one of my favs 😝#LexRockFitness #PrivateTrainer #HotMums #prepostnatalfitness #SheRocks @nickyhilton,” the fitness guru captioned her pic.

Hilton, who welcomed daughter Lily-Grace in July 2016 with husband James Rothschild, has been working out with her trainer on the reg and also taking daily walks in New York City with her daughter.

As previously reported, the Style 360 author tied the knot in London in July 2015 after getting engaged in August 2014.

