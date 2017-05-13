Victor Boyko/Getty Images

Haters, step aside! Paris Jackson shared a topless photo on Instagram on Friday, May 12, alongside an empowering message about embracing nudity.

"i'll say it again for those questioning what i stand for and how i express myself," the model, 19, captioned a black-and-white shot of herself smoking and relaxing outside. "nudity started as a movement for 'going back to nature,' 'expressing freedom,' 'being healthier' and was even called a philosophy. being naked is part of what makes us human. for me it helps me feel more connected to mama gaia. i'm usually naked when i garden."

A post shared by Paris-Michael K. Jackson (@parisjackson) on May 12, 2017 at 6:13pm PDT

Jackson told her 1.4 million Instagram followers that being naked is "actually a beautiful thing" and doesn't have to have a sexual connotation. "not only is your body a temple and should be worshipped as so, but also part of feminism is being able to express yourself in your own way, whether it's being conservative and wearing lots of clothes or showing yourself," she continued. "there's different ways of absorbing mother earth's energy ... the human body is a beautiful thing and no matter what 'flaws' you have, whether it be scars, or extra weight, stretch marks, freckles, whatever, it is beautiful and you should express yourself however you feel comfortable."

The rumored new face of Calvin Klein, who is the daughter of the late Michael Jackson, ended her post with an unapologetic message. "if this makes some of you upset i completely understand and i encourage you to maybe no longer follow me, but i cannot apologize for this in any way," she wrote. "it is who i am and i refuse to shy away and keep my beliefs a secret. every one as an opinion and every one has their beliefs. we don't always agree with one another and that's okay. but again, we are all human, and to appreciate the things that other people do that make us human helps us feel connected. how can that be a bad thing?"

Jackson is no stranger to embracing her body and speaking out on social media. Last month, a body-shaming troll tweeted that the actress had gained some weight, and she sassily replied, "F--k yeah I have."



