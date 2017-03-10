Ladies, get in formation! On your SoulCycle bikes, that is! Beyoncé may be pregnant with twins, but she isn’t slacking off on her workouts. Sources tell Us Weekly that Queen B has been attending the cult-favorite spinning class at studios all over Los Angeles. “She’s been taking a class almost every day,” an insider tells Us.

Courtesy Beyonce

Beyoncé is almost always accompanied by her husband, Jay Z (how sweet!), but an fellow classmate also saw the 20-time Grammy winner in an evening class at the West Hollywood studio on March 8 with BFF and former Destiny's Child bandmate Kelly Rowland by her side. (Also spotted in the same star-studded class: Usher, Lee Daniels and Jenna Dewan Tatum!)

Onlookers tell Us that while Beyoncé and Jay Z often sneak into classes after the lights go down and leave early, they’re still spotted in classes “several times a week.”

Courtesy Beyonce

And Beyoncé’s favorite teacher is a VIP herself: The Lemonade singer has been seen frequenting classes led by Angela Davis, who impressed Oprah so much that the former talk-show host took the instructor along on her The Life You Want tour to teach SoulCycle classes on the road.

