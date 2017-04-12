Vanessa Hudgens Reveals She Lost 20 Pounds by Doing SoulCycle Twice a Day

Jeff Lipsky

Soaring, flying and tapping it back: Vanessa Hudgens disclosed that when she wanted to lose 20 pounds that she'd gained for 2013’s Gimme Shelter, she relied on twice-daily SoulCycle classes.

“Put me on a bike in a room with loud music, and I’m happy,” the actress, 28, says in Women’s Health’s May issue. “It’s like dancing without the stress of worrying if you look good.”



Hudgens brings her status as a triple threat into the studio. "I'm such a performer," she admits. "I love being in front, because I'll push myself harder and I'll give the class energy too. So it's a win-win."

The cycling studio has countless other celebrity fans, including Nina Agdal, Demi Lovato, David and Victoria Beckham and Beyoncé, who has been clipping in regularly throughout her pregnancy with twins.

As for the High School Musical vet, she now prefers circuit training, Pilates, and yoga, which she tries to do three times each week. “I don’t consider it fitness,” she adds. “It’s more like therapy for me.”

No matter what type of exercise she’s doing, though, Hudgens — who’s been dating her boyfriend, actor Austin Butler, for six years — considers herself a competitor.

“I’m really competitive when it comes to fitness,” the Powerless star continues to the magazine. “I like being around people so I can compete.”

When it comes to her diet, Hudgens is just as obsessed with avocados as the rest of the country. (See: the avocado-only bar that just opened in Brooklyn.) “I eat a whole avocado every day,” she admits. On cheat days, the California native treats herself to another trendy dish: ramen.

