Pressing pause! Whitney Port admitted that being pregnant has placed a hiatus on her sex life with husband Tim Rosenman.



While appearing as a guest on The Ladygang podcast, the 32-year-old reality star revealed that being intimate while pregnant “is so not for me.”



The Hills alum also opened up about feeling insecure during her pregnancy. “I feel so uncomfortable with my body that I can’t get into the mood,” she elaborated on the Tuesday, June 20 episode. “Like, I can’t feel sexy.”

While Port disclosed that she and Rosenman do “other things” in the bedroom, they pulled the plug on the lovemaking “once the belly really started happening.”

BACKGRID

When asked if her baby daddy liked her pregnant body, she admitted, “No, because I don’t. I think if I was one of those pregnant women that loved it and was confident, then he’d be into it.” Ultimately, the MTV star confessed that her lack of confidence has “turned him off.”

The mom-to-be has also taken to YouTube to express her unease through a video diary series she calls, “I Love My Baby But I Hate My Pregnancy.”

“I felt extra sh—y this morning, so Timmy decided to set up a camera and put it at the foot of my bed so I could share with you all the terrible things that are going on with me in my pregnancy,” Port shared in the first installment.

The couple wed in Palm Springs, California in November of 2015. Port revealed via Instagram this past February that she is pregnant with their first child.

