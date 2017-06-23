Michelle Obama Reveals How She Keeps Her Arms Toned

Gerardo Mora/Getty

She may no longer be First Lady of the United States, but Michelle Obama is still our fitspo. The founder of the “Let’s Move” campaign, 53, posted a slideshow to her Instagram Monday, June 19, revealing which bootcamp workout she did with her girlfriends when she lived in the White House.

"When I was at the White House, I often hosted bootcamp weekends for my close girlfriends. It didn’t matter that we were all at varying fitness levels. Our bootcamp weekends were a reminder that if we want to keep taking care of others, we need to take care of ourselves first,” she wrote. "And even though I’m no longer at the White House, I've continued this tradition and wanted to share some photos. My girlfriends have been there for me through all kinds of life transitions over the years – including a pretty big one recently! And we’ve done our best to stay healthy together. Whether it’s a bootcamp or a walk around the neighborhood, I hope you and your crew can find some time this summer to be healthy together.”

In the pics, Obama and her pals sweat it out by doing lunges, crunches, leg lifts and planks in order to get her toned arms.



In 2008, the former first lady explained to Marie Claire that exercise isn’t just a way to stay fit, it’s also been her longtime method for handling stress. "Exercise is really important to me — it's therapeutic,” she said. "So if I'm ever feeling tense or stressed or like I'm about to have a meltdown, I'll put on my iPod and head to the gym or out on a bike ride along Lake Michigan with the girls."

