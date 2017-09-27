How An Intense Training Regimen Got Karla Souza in Triathlon Shape

Pregnancies
Exclusive
Talk about going the extra mile! To get ready for the Nautica Malibu Triathlon on September 17, How To Get Away With Murder star Karla Souza followed a "very intense" workout and eating routine, sweating five days a week (“sometimes only for 30 to 40 minutes”) and went through the entire race (half-mile swim, 17-mile bike ride, four-mile run) every Saturday. But despite the finely tuned regimen, she confessed to still having nerves ahead of race day: “No matter how much I train, every time I’m swimming in the ocean I feel a panic,” she confessed to Us Weekly. Here she outlines a full 24 hours of preparation.