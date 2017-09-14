After months of documenting her pregnancy (and pizza cravings!) on Instagram, Life in Pieces star Angelique Cabral finally got to meet her baby girl. Adelaide Grace Osborn made her debut at Cedars-Sinai hospital in Hollywood on Thursday, September 7. And proud dad Jason Osborn photographed the entire life-changing event.

“I’m in heaven. I’m in absolute bliss,” Cabral tells Us Weekly of being a mother. "I feel like this maternal instinct kicked in and nothing else matters.”

Though the first-time mom had an easy pregnancy — not one bout of morning sickness! — she was diagnosed with placenta previa, a condition where the placenta covers at least part of the cervix, and was told she would need a C-section

Courtesy of Angelique Cabral

“Peoples reactions were like, ‘I’m sorry. Are you OK?’ They were giving me pity,” the 38-year-old tells Us.“Suddenly I felt like I was failing because I couldn’t labor vaginally. I was so disappointed that I wasn’t going to get the whole birth experience.”

Then her prenatal chiropractor, Dr. Elliot Berlin, said something that changed everything. “He was like, ‘First of all, stop thinking this is a failure because the baby can feel all of that. You don’t want the baby to feel like she is being a problem,’” Cabral recalls of the conversation. “‘Second of all, you are still giving birth. You are just giving birth through your abdomen, which is six inches above your vagina.’ As soon as he said that, I felt proud.”

Courtesy of Angelique Cabral

Meanwhile, Cabral, who is due back on the set of the CBS sitcom on October 3, has been receiving gifts from her costars and their wives. James Brolin and Barbra Streisand gifted Adelaide with an inscribed copy of Shel Silverstein’s The Giving Tree and a pair of Stuart Weitzman shoes. “Barbra said, ‘Every little girl needs a pair of fancy shoes, and this is her first pair,’” Cabral shares. Her onscreen husband Thomas Sadoski’s wife, Amanda Seyfried, went the DIY route with knitted and crocheted goodies.

Before heading back to work, Cabral and Osborn, 40, are soaking up every minute with their newest addition. “She’s my only priority and . . . I’m emotional,” admits Cabral. “The postpartum emotions are real . . . the hormones are real. I feel everything all day.”

Want stories like these delivered straight to your inbox? Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter!

For the latest celebrity entertainment, news and lifestyle videos, subscribe to Us Weekly's YouTube Page!