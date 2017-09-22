Full house! Anna and Josh Duggar are settling in as a family of seven after welcoming their fifth child earlier this month.

"It was a long labor, but complication free and I feel really great," Anna exclusively tells Us Weekly. "It's a blessing to have so much help from our moms and family members. Our other little ones adore Mason and want to hold him all the time!"

The couple announced his arrival on the Duggar Family site. "We are so thankful and happy to announce the arrival of our new son, Mason Garrett Duggar. Both he and Anna are doing well. He arrived today without complication and we already adore him," the post read on September 12. "The entire family is ecstatic over the arrival of another beautiful blessing. We want to thank everyone for your prayers, kind words and well wishes. We appreciate it much more than we could ever express. We pray God blesses each of you with an abundance of the kindness you’ve shown us."

The family's rep exclusively told Us that Anna gave birth at their home in Northwest Arkansas with a midwife. "Her water broke Monday morning early and she labored all day before having Mason at 1:22 a.m. Tuesday," the rep said.

Anna, 19, and Josh, 29, tied the knot in 2008 and are already parents of Mackynzie, 7, Michael, 6, Marcus, 4, and Meredith, 2.

