Hug time! Ashlee Simpson shared an adorable photo of her two kids cuddling in an Instagram post on Tuesday, March 14.

The singer is the proud mom of Bronx, 8 and Jagger, 20-months, but despite their age gap the children clearly share a special bond.

“Brother sister love,” she captioned the shot of them hugging for the camera.

Bronx, whose dad is Simpson’s ex-husband Pete Wentz, was carrying his little sister for the sweet shot, in which they’ve got their arms wrapped tightly around one another.

The day before sharing the precious photo, Simpson, 32, who is married to Jagger’s dad, Evan Ross, shared another heartwarming post of her daughter.

The toddler was discovering the joy of snow and giggling when she touched it.

"Jagger Snow lovin' the snow!" she captioned the snap of her daughter, making reference to the fact her middle name is Snow.

Jagger was seen poking a lump of the cold stuff being held by Simpson, and laughing at how it felt.

Simpson married Diana Ross’ son at the Motown legend’s Greenwich, Conn., estate in 2014. They welcomed their first child together on July 30 2015.

