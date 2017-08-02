Vienna Girardi wasn’t expecting to hear that.

At a recent ultrasound, the nurse “asked if I wanted to hear the baby’s heartbeat,” recalls The Bachelor season 14 alum, who split from lead Jake Pavelka in 2010. “Then she goes, ‘And here’s the other heartbeat!’ I looked at her like, ‘Another?’ I started bawling.”

With identical twin girls due this winter, the Orlando-based architectural and engineering recruiter, 31, opens up to Us about her great expectations.

Us Weekly: What went through your mind when you learned you were having twins?

Vienna Girardi: I thought there was a good chance of it because there are five sets of twins in my family. Truth be told, and this is crazy, but I’ve always wanted twins. Finding out that I was having them was one of the most amazing moments of my life. They’ll have a built-in bestie for life.

Us: Were you secretly hoping for a specific gender?

VG: Honestly, I wanted girls. I thought they were boys until I started picking out nurseries. I put pictures side by side and I looked at them and realized I picked out seven girl nurseries! It was psychological.

Us: Have you been tossing around names?

VG: I have four picked out. Now that I know they’re girls, I’ll say the names out loud like I’m talking to them and figure out what sounds best.

Us: You look amazing! How are you staying fit?

VG: I can’t really work out because I have a high-risk pregnancy. But I do prenatal yoga, which is nice because my body gets stiff. My first trimester was really difficult because I had no appetite at all.

Us: Why is it high risk?

VG: The twins are monochorionic diamniotic. They share a placenta, which means they also share nutrients. One baby can potentially take more from the other, so I have monitoring every two weeks. The moment doctors see one growing bigger, there’s a surgery they can do.

Us: Any strange cravings?

VG: Peaches and pickled eggs. It’s a redneck thing! And Coca-Cola from the glass bottle. That sounds picky, but it tastes so good.

Us: Most surprising aspect of pregnancy?

VG: I have to pee a lot. I’ll get in bed and I’ll have to get back out. By the 10th trip, I’m laying there thinking, “Just put a catheter in!” It’s ridiculous.

Us: What excites you most about motherhood?

VG: All of it! I get to take them to Disneyland and to the beach for the first time. With kids, it’s all new and exciting. And I’m really excited to dress them up. Isn’t the best part of having twins dressing them in matching clothes?

Us: Who are you leaning on for advice and support?

VG: Three of my cousins and two of my best friends are pregnant right now. It’s nice because our kids are going to grow up together — and I get maternity clothes passed down. My mom is going to live with me for the first two months to help with the babies.

Us: What would you say if your girls asked to go on The Bachelor?

VG: If you’re doing it for fun and to travel and meet incredible people, go for it. Don’t do it because you think you’re going to fall in love. [Laughs]

Us: Would you ever return to reality TV?

VG: I’ve been asked to do Bachelor in Paradise and Famously Single and I’ve said no. I’ve enjoyed life out of the spotlight. But I’ve been approached to do a docuseries about my life and raising twins. I’ve been thinking about it, as long as it’s not about the drama and ratings.

