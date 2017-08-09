Looking good, mama! Beyoncé showed off her post-baby body at Kendrick Lamar's concert in Los Angeles on Sunday, August 6, less than two months after she gave birth to twins Rumi and Sir.

The "Formation" singer, who is also mom of 5-year-old daughter Blue Ivy, bared her impressively flat stomach in a mustard yellow Fila crop top, as seen in photos shared on her website on Wednesday, August 9. She completed the look with an oversize Mistress Rocks camouflage jacket, high-waisted black Coal N Terry shorts and a pair of leather boots.

Courtesy of Beyoncé

Beyoncé, 35, accessorized with a classic Louis Vuitton handbag embroidered with the words "It's Not Yours," in addition to several gold choker necklaces and diamond hoop earrings. She wore her honey hair in its natural curls. For one photo, Beyoncé turned her backside to the camera and showed some skin through the large holes in her lace-up shorts.

Courtesy of Beyoncé

Queen Bey and Blue attended Lamar's concert at the Staples Center with her former Destiny's Child bandmate Kelly Rowland and cousin Angie Beyince. The foursome were spotted dancing and jumping throughout the show, as seen in videos shared by fellow concertgoers on social media.

Beyoncé and husband Jay-Z welcomed their twins on June 13. She shared the first photo of Rumi and Sir on Instagram in July in honor of their one-month birthday. The couple, who secretly tied the knot in New York City in April 2008, recently enjoyed a romantic date night in West Hollywood.

Courtesy of Beyoncé

"She's loved shopping for the babies," a source previously told Us Weekly of how the Grammy winner prepared for her new arrivals. "Look for lots of matching outfits!"



Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

For the latest celebrity entertainment, news and lifestyle videos, subscribe to Us Weekly's YouTube Page!