A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on May 3, 2017 at 5:30pm PDT

Always running the world. Beyonce's twin pregnancy style continues to be on point, as evidenced by her new baby bump photos.

The pregnant superstar, 35, took to Instagram again on Wednesday, May 3, to show off her growing belly. She whipped her hair back and forth as she modeled a sheer top, matching pants and a flower-printed jacket.

🤰🏽🏡 😂 A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on May 3, 2017 at 5:29pm PDT

In one post, she shared a video slideshow of her many poses accompanied by the Commodores' 1977 hit "Brick House."

Beyonce and Jay Z announced in February that they are expecting twins. That same month, an insider exclusively told Us Weekly that their 5-year-old daughter, Blue Ivy, is very "excited" about becoming a big sister.

In May 2013, the "Hold Up" singer opened up about having more children. "I just want happiness and I want great friends and — and great family," she told ABC News. "I would like more children. I think my daughter needs some company."

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!