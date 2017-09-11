They grow up so quickly! Blac Chyna celebrated her daughter Dream Kardashian’s 10-month birthday on Sunday, September 10, and shared several clips from the festivities on Instagram.

The 29-year-old model, who shares the little girl with ex-fiance Rob Kardashian, looked stylish, sporting a pink do’ as she held her infant in her arms while bopping and dancing to Silento’s “Watch Me.”

Blac Chyna/Instagram

Also making an appearance in the playful clip was Chyna’s 4-year-old song, King Cairo (who she shares with ex Tyga). Cairo jumped up and down to the music while his mom laughed and smiled from ear-to-ear.

Later in the clip, Dream was seen sitting on her mom’s lap as a professional face painter drew pink and yellow designs on the little girl’s face.

“Happy 10 months Dreamy 🌸” the model captioned the sweet clip.

Chyna also shared a precious video of herself holding hands with her little boy as they enjoyed the beautiful California sunshine.

“My lil twin 👑” she captioned the Instagram video of the moment.

My lil twin 👑 A post shared by Blac Chyna (@blacchyna) on Sep 9, 2017 at 10:07pm PDT

The party — which appeared to be thrown in honor of another child’s birthday — was not attended by the 30-year-old Keeping Up With the Kardashians star.

As previously reported, Rob and Chyna’s turbulent relationship came to a head shortly after the entrepreneur allegedly sent a video of her kissing another man to the TV personality on the Fourth of July. In retaliation, Rob went on a social media tirade the following day — posting several explicit pictures of Chyna to his Instagram and Twitter accounts. The sock enthusiast alleged that the Lashed Cosmetics founder did drugs and claimed that he paid for her cars, jewelry, bills and weight-loss surgeries.

Rob’s actions prompted a nasty custody battle with Chyna’s lawyer’s referring to Rob’s uploads as “revenge porn” (which is illegal in the state of California).

Rob’s social media accounts have since been suspended, with Chyna issuing a restraining order against her ex love on July 10. The former couple, who have been successfully able to coparent their daughter despite their challenging circumstances, were scheduled to appear in court in Los Angeles on Tuesday, August 8, for a hearing related to the restraining order. The meeting has since been pushed back to September 18.

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!

For the latest celebrity entertainment, news and lifestyle videos, subscribe to Us Weekly's YouTube Page.