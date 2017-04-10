Step aside, breathing routines. During a game of “Fact or Fiction” with her fashionable BFF Michael Kors for Glamour magazine, Blake Lively revealed that her husband, Ryan Reynolds, called on Marvin Gaye to set the mood while she was giving birth to one of their two daughters, James and Ines.



“My husband played ‘Let’s Get It On’ while I was in labor,” Lively read from the card as Kors started hysterically laughing.

“That’s like my favorite song, so I’m just gonna go with fact,” the famed designer said.

“Yes, my doctor was laughing so hard I thought she was going to drop my baby,” Lively recalled.

The cute fact wasn’t the only thing the Shallows actress revealed. Did you know she had a dog named “405” after the Los Angeles freeway? Or that her first kiss was on screen?

Watch the video above to find out more about Lively and whether Kors renamed himself at age 5!

