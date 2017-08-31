A post shared by Tova Leigh (@tova_leigh) on Aug 31, 2017 at 12:44am PDT

Tova Leigh loves her three daughters more than anything. But this morning, the London-based blogger needed a break from all the fighting. So she sneaked into the bathroom, locked the door and had a good cry.

“As I sat down to drink my tea (after preparing breakfast for everyone), I listened to my three beautiful girls bicker over whatever it is that kids can go on and on about and I felt the tears coming,” Leigh began in an Instagram post published on Thursday, August 31. “I am just so tired. Tired of trying . . . tired of the guilt, tired of the fighting and tired of being someone’s something.”

The 42-year-old went on to make a confession that so many parents can relate to: “I just want to be me for 5 minutes, alone in my bed under the covers and not hear the moaning and complaining and the word ‘MOMMY’ every two seconds.”

She added, “No one tells you about the moments you will want to bash your face against the wall because your adorable toddler (who is also evil) refuses to go back into bed at 4 a.m. because she wants to ‘play now.’)



After her children left the table “still bickering” Leigh retreated to the bathroom where she sat there “feeling sorry” for herself. “Boy does this motherhood business suck sometimes. I mean, it’s the most AMAZING thing ever and I wouldn’t trade it for the world,” she shared. “But it f---ing sucks sometimes. It f---ing sucks!”

The comments poured in. “I have days like this and I always wonder if I’m alone in feeling this way,” wrote one commenter. Added another: ”Big hugs 💕. I know what you mean, you can't pee in peace 🚽💦, you can't shower 🚿 in peace, you can't even sleep in peace most times 😴.”

Leigh, who is mom of a 6-year-old and 4-year-old twins, tells Us Weekly her husband came to the rescue. “I told him how I felt and he took the girls out so I could go back to sleep,” she says. “These moments happen to us mothers when we feel like we just can’t go on. And then we have those amazing moments that make it all worthwhile. That’s motherhood, isn’t it?”

