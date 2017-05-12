So in love! Brie Bella took to Instagram on Thursday, May 11, to share a cute photo of her newborn daughter, Birdie, whom she welcomed with husband Daniel Bryan earlier this week.

In the adorable snapshot, Bella, 33, and Bryan, 35, admire their little girl inside the Total Divas star’s hospital room. “The greatest feeling in the world!!!” she captioned the photo. “Can't even express the love I feel for her 💗 from the moment I saw her I was in love.”

Steve Granitz/WireImage.com

The new mom then thanked her fans for all their well wishes, and revealed that she thinks Birdie takes after Bryan in the looks department. “Thank you all for your love and support,” she wrote. “Birdie Joe is her Daddy's mini me!!✨🦋 #Imfinallyamommy #greatestlove #motherhood”

Not long after the E! starlet posted, her twin sister, Nikki Bella, also uploaded a heartwarming Instagram pic with her niece. “Oh my sweet little Birdie 💛 From the moment I first saw you I knew it was unconditional love,” Nikki wrote alongside a photo of her fingers intertwined in Birdie’s tiny hand. “I promise to protect and love you forever and ever.”

The WWE wrestler, who is engaged to longtime love John Cena, also sent a sweet message to Brie and her hubby. “And my Brizee, you are the strongest, bravest person I know. So happy God made us twins. Don't know this world without you,” she continued. “And wouldn't ever want to. Goodness I love you both so much. 💛💛💛 PS Bryan never left her side, still hasn't, seeing him as a dad is amazing. He's so strong.”

As Us Weekly confirmed on Wednesday, May 10, Brie gave birth on Tuesday. According to E! News, Birdie weighed in at 8 pounds, 10 ounces, and measured 21 inches long.

Back in March, Brie told Fit Pregnancy and Baby why she and Bryan (real name: Bryan Danielson) definitely wanted to give their child a “B” name. "Birdie is because my husband and his whole family are 'B's,’” she said at the time. “And he married me, a 'B' too, so his one request was that our kids have 'B' names.”



