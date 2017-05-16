A post shared by Bristol Meyer (@bsmp2) on May 8, 2017 at 3:12pm PDT

Bristol Palin’s family is complete! The Dancing With the Stars alum took to her blog to update fans on her newborn daughter, Atlee Bay.

In a sweet post dedicated to her expanded family of five, Palin, 26, writes that Atlee’s birth on May 8 was a “breeze.”

“We had the best doctor/nurses imaginable, and Dakota did amazing!!” she added of her husband, Dakota Meyer, 28. “He held my hand, took care – and encouraged me the entire time, I could not have a more supportive husband.”

everything in life right here 😍😍😍😍😍 A post shared by Bristol Meyer (@bsmp2) on May 11, 2017 at 7:12pm PDT

The couple tied the knot last June — a year after they surprised fans by calling off their wedding in May 2015, and just six months after Palin welcomed the couple’s first child, a girl named Sailor.

“This pregnancy has strengthened our bond and made our relationship stand even firmer on the foundation that we have proudly built up for our little family,” Palin added. “I’ve been wanting to do an update on here for months but haven’t had the time to sit down and even begin to gather my thoughts.”

The oldest daughter of Sarah Palin is also mom to 8-year-old son Tripp with ex-fiance Levi Johnston.

