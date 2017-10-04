A future Bachelor contestant? Carly Waddell shared an ultrasound pic of the baby she’s expecting with new husband Evan Bass, but the little girl wasn’t exactly camera-ready.

“Our daughter is already devious and uncooperative and standing on her head doing yoga when all we want to do it take pictures of her,” the mom-to-be captioned the Instagram pic on Tuesday, October 3. “Seems pretty typical of a child made from @theebass and and I! Can’t wait til she greets the world! (Also I still barely have a bump....so this pic must do for now!).”

The pair, who met on the set of Bachelor in Paradise and got engaged on the season 3 finale in September 2016, announced in August that they’re expecting their first child together.

They wed in Mexico in June and found out that Waddell was pregnant while on their honeymoon.

“We were in Mexico and it was actually a few days after our wedding and it was a little Mexican town called Salulita,” Bass, 34, told Us in August. “She was late. I was like, ‘You’re really funny. Let’s go to a Mexican drug store and get a test.’ We go into this drugstore and after she went and took the test and she comes out and was like, ‘I don’t know what that means. It’s in Spanish.’”



“I had to Google and I was like, ‘Oh, my God, you’re pregnant.’ We freaked out,” he added. “It was extra special to find out down the street from where we got married, engaged, everything.”

The Bachelor alum told Us that his three sons from a previous relationship really wanted a little sister. “We’re going to protect her together,” he said.

The little girl is due in February 2018.

