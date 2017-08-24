Now a family of four! Gone Girl alum Casey Wilson has welcomed her second child, a son named Henry, with her husband, David Caspe.

Wilson's Bitch Sesh podcast cohost Danielle Schneider announced the news on Thursday, August 24, telling listeners, "Our dear friend Casey Rose Wilson has given birth to a little baby boy while we were recording the podcast. You guys, this is so exciting."

The Happy Endings actress' father, Paul, added, "The baby is a month early but perfectly fine."



Wilson, 36, announced on Bitch Sesh in March that she was expecting another bundle of joy. The couple are also parents of 2-year-old son Max. “Some big news on my end, which is that I am pregnant again,” she revealed at the time. “I’m so excited. I was feeling so sick for about a month."

In June, the Marry Me alum opened about her second pregnancy in an exclusive interview with Us Weekly.



“I’m kind of keeping it low for now, but I did find out because I'm a control freak,” she said of learning her baby’s gender. “Everyone always says, 'Oh, we just want to be surprised.' And I say, 'Childhood is a huge surprise! You're going to be surprised alright when a baby is exiting your body. It's a surprise ... [It’s] just between us right now.”

As for big brother Max, she added: “I think he's as excited as he can be. I'm not sure how much he grasps even though we've told him. I think he'll be incredibly sweet."

And while Wilson called Caspe, 38, a “wonderful father,” the duo agreed that they will not have a third child. “This will be the final one,” she told Us. “I grew up with two siblings and so did my husband and I feel like, for us, and especially for me personally, just with a career, I would be maxed out at two in terms of my threshold.”

She continued: “I'm not a pregnant person that has a glow about them. I absolutely love babies, but I don't love being pregnant.”

Wilson and Caspe met on the set of the ABC comedy Happy Endings (which he created) in 2011. The duo got engaged September 2013 and tied the knot in Ojai, California, in May 2014.

