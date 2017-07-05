If you didn’t think she was #MomGoals before, you will now. Chrissy Teigen rapped a bedtime story to her daughter, Luna, and shared the adorable video on Instagram on Monday, July 3.



In the clip, the 31-year-old Lip Sync Battle host is lying on a couch and busting some beats from the children’s book Barnyard Dance! as her 1-year-old tot, clad in an adorable onesie bearing the phrase “gangsta napper,” claps along. Luna is all smiles as she continues to dance to Teigen’s tune, and picks up another book for her supermodel mom to read.

Courtesy Chrissy Teigen/Instagram

The youngster is no stranger to the spotlight. In June, the Cravings author shared a hilarious Instagram video of Luna dancing on a table. Teigen captioned the clip, “Get it, girl!”

Get it, girl! A post shared by chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) on Jun 22, 2017 at 8:51am PDT

Teigen, who shares Luna with her husband, John Legend, opened up to Us Weekly in November 2016 about the struggles of motherhood. “I remember when I was breast feeding, I would drop certain things on her head while I was eating them,” she recalled.

The Sports Illustrated model also revealed what she wished she would have added to her baby registry. “I wish I got more plain, simple onesie action things, just because [Luna] pretty much lived in pajamas for five months,” she told Us at the time. “She still does!”

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

For the latest celebrity entertainment, news and lifestyle videos, subscribe to Us Weekly’s YouTube Page!