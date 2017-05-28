Daddy's little girl! Chrissy Teigen took to Instagram on Saturday, May 27, to share an adorable video of her daughter, Luna, watching John Legend's concert at the Greek Theatre in Berkeley, California.

"All eyes on dada," the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model, 31, captioned the clip, in which Luna, 13 months, gazes at her father from the audience as he plays the piano. Teigen also shared a cute photo of herself and Luna backstage.

While the mother-daughter duo enjoyed Legend's show at the Greek Theatre, Teigen revealed last week that she skipped her husband's performance at the 2017 Billboard Music Awards to see Magic Mike Live in Las Vegas.



The Cravings cookbook author told her Snapchat followers on May 21 that she and a group of girlfriends were heading to the strip show, which is based on Channing Tatum's hit movies. However, she assured fans on Twitter that she still planned to tune in to the awards show to see Legend, 38, perform a stripped-down medley with country duo Florida Georgia Line.

