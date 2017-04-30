So sweet! Two days after welcoming daughter Sienna Princess, Ciara took to Instagram to share a beautiful video with her husband, Russell Wilson.

The black-and-white clip, which was filmed before Sienna's birth, shows the couple walking on the beach and having a blast on a pair of swings near the ocean. Ciara, 31, proudly displays her baby bump in a formfitting, long white gown as she and Wilson, 28, hold hands and rub her belly. At one point, he gets behind the camera and snaps photos of his wife as she sits near the water.

You Bring Us Peace ❤️ A post shared by Ciara (@ciara) on Apr 30, 2017 at 9:28am PDT

"You Bring Us Peace," the singer captioned the video on Sunday, April 30, adding a heart emoji. The Seattle Seahawks quarterback reposted the clip on his Instagram account with the caption, "I got you Momma."

Ciara gave birth to her second child (and first with Wilson) on Friday, April 28. "Dear Sienna Princes Wilson, No matter how big the wave, we will always be your calm in the storm," she announced on Instagram, sharing one of the stunning oceanside pictures that Wilson shot. "We Love You. Love, Mommy & Daddy. 7:03 pm 7 lbs 13 oz. 4.28.2017 Photo By Daddy."

The "Goodies" singer is also mom of 2-year-old son Future Jr., whom she shares with ex-fiancé Future.



