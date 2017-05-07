The gang's all here! Ciara shared a sweet photo of her family's hospital bracelets on Instagram on Saturday, May 6, one week after she and husband Russell Wilson welcomed their daughter, Sienna.

In the captionless black-and-white shot, the "I Bet" singer, 31, wraps her arms around son Future Jr., 2, while the Seattle Seahawks quarterback, 28, stands nearby. Future is seen wearing an adorable bracelet labeled "Big Brother."

Ciara gave birth to Sienna, her first with Wilson, on April 28. "Dear Sienna Princess Wilson, No matter how big the wave, we will always be your calm in the storm. We Love You. Love, Mommy & Daddy," she announced on Instagram.



Venturelli/Getty Images

Two days later, the Grammy winner shared a beautiful video of herself and Wilson walking hand-in-hand on the beach. "You Bring Us Peace," she captioned the black-and-white clip, which was filmed while she was pregnant.



Ciara shares Future Jr. with her ex-fiancé, rapper Future.



