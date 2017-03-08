It’s the little things! Drew Barrymore’s youngest daughter Frankie, 2, was over-the-moon happy to pose with the Easter Bunny at a New York City charity event on Tuesday, March 7.

Gary Gershoff/WireImage

The grinning mother-daughter duo walked the red carpet at the Annual Bunny Hop for the Department of Pediatrics at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center before enjoying the annual fundraiser’s fun-filled activities, which included face painting, magic shows, a petting zoo and music.

Sporting a bright pink bow in her hair, the toddler flashed an adorable smile for the camera as she sat comfortably in her mom’s arms.

Ben Gabbe/Getty Images

Barrymore, 42, who shares daughters Frankie and Olive, 4, with ex-husband Will Kopelman, is never shy about sharing the less-than-glamorous aspects of parenting. In February the Santa Clarita Diet actress shared a hilariously relatable trip to Disney World, where her eldest daughter threw a tantrum. "If you've ever taken your kid to Disneyland or Disney World, it all ends at some point in mayhem," she joked.

She also reflected on her parenting style in a February interview with Ellen DeGeneres, saying, “It really is about the tone you set. You can talk until you’re blue in the face, but kids watch what you do every single day of your life, all day long, and that behavior and that example and that love and community and honesty is what’s making everything feel safe for my kids.”

