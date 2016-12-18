Teaching 'em young to start applauding the moment daddy starts singing. Smart girl. Answering my egotistical questions is clearly a work in progress;). Happy 1st Birthday baby girl. Got you for life. #Aiga #PuaMana🌺 A video posted by therock (@therock) on Dec 16, 2016 at 8:29pm PST

Baby steps! Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson shared a sweet video of his daughter Jasmine clapping as he sang "Happy Birthday" to her on Friday, December 16.

The Moana star, 44, took to Instagram to show off his adorable daughter (and impressive vocal abilities) in honor of the little one's big day. "She's already clapping," he gushed between lyrics in the video. "Yay! Clappy, claps! Who's the best daddy in the world?"

The Rock/Instagram

"Teaching 'em young to start applauding the moment daddy starts singing," Johnson captioned the post. "Smart girl. Answering my egotistical questions is clearly a work in progress;). Happy 1st Birthday baby girl. Got you for life. #Aiga #PuaMana."

Jasmine is the WWE star's first child with his girlfriend, Lauren Hashian. He also shares daughter Simone, 15, with ex-wife Dany Garcia.

In April, on Jasmine's four-month birthday, Johnson shared a cute Instagram picture with his little girl, writing, "I'm always asked - What inspires YOU? My answer's easy and honest.. what inspires me the most is always waitin' for me to walk thru my front door when I come home. Happy 4 month birthday, Jasmine! One day you'll know just how happy, proud, lucky and blessed you, your sister and your mama make me. You'll also thank me one day for your toughness and your mama's everything else."

The Fate of the Furious actor also raved about his daughter last month on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, saying, "It's the greatest blessing just being a dad."



