Elena Samodanova and Gleb Savchenko attend Emma Slater and Sasha Farber's engagement dinner at Fig & Olive on Oct. 31, 2016, in West Hollywood. Credit: by Vivien Killilea/Getty Images

Another little lady! Dancing With the Stars’ Gleb Savchenko is expecting his second child, a baby girl, with wife Elena Samodanova.

Samodanova — who already shares daughter Olivia with her ballroom pro hubby — took to Twitter on Saturday, March 25, to make the thrilling announcement.

“I'm so excited to share our BiG news: ‘We're expected a baby girl, a second little girl,’” the Dancing With the Stars Russia judge tweeted. “my Family @Gleb_Savchenko #oliviasavchenko”

The couple’s baby news comes just one week after Savchenko, 33, lit up the DWTS dance floor with season 24 partner, Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Erika Jayne, on Monday, March 24.



I'm so excited to share are BiG news:"We're expected a baby girl,a second little girl"🐣🌸🍼❤️my Family @Gleb_Savchenko #oliviasavchenko👨‍👩‍👧‍👧 pic.twitter.com/16Me1kL5nI — Elena Samodanova (@ElenaSamodanova) March 26, 2017

As viewers saw, the duo did the salsa to Jayne’s latest single, “XXPEN$IVE.” The routine, which included a unicorn, thigh-high lace-up red boots and tons of sparkles, earned a 24. Despite the unexpectedly low score, Savchenko told Us Weekly backstage that he was impressed with the reality star/pop songstress’ performance.

“I'm very, very proud of Erika,” the soon-to-be dad of two told Us. “It wasn't easy to do salsa the first night, and her song is very fast, and I feel like we worked with it and we did a really good job.”



Dancing With the Stars airs on ABC Mondays at 8 p.m. ET.

