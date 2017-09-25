Kylie Jenner's pregnancy news may have come as a surprise, but her mother Kris Jenner's longtime friend Faye Resnick wasn't taken aback by the response online.

"I can believe it. They blow up the internet for everything," the interior designer, 60, exclusively told Us Weekly of the Kardashian-Jenner clan at the 2017 Face Forward Gala at the Taglyan Complex in Hollywood on Saturday, September 23. "I mean, this is huge — if it's true."

Us Weekly confirmed on Friday, September 22, that Kylie, 20, and boyfriend Travis Scott are expecting their first child. Multiple sources told Us that she is "at least four months" along and having a baby girl.

The social media mogul's bundle of joy will have plenty of cousins to spend time with, including Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's children, North and Saint, and Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna's daughter, Dream. Grandma Kris, 61, will likely be thrilled to add another grandchild to her growing brood, too.



"They call her Lovey because she is the greatest grandmother in the world," Resnick told Us. "Literally the greatest grandmother in the world."

The Kardashian-Jenners have yet to publicly confirm Kylie's baby news. In fact, Kris played coy when Ryan Seacrest asked about the rumors via text message on Live With Kelly and Ryan on Monday, September 25. "Kylie's not confirming anything," the momager cryptically responded.

The lip kit creator and her rapper beau, 25, began dating in April, shortly after her split from longtime love Tyga.



