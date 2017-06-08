Michael Loccisano/Getty Images For CMT

Baby on board! Florida Georgia Line’s Tyler Hubbard and his wife, Hayley, confirmed they’re expecting their first child together at the CMT Awards in Nashville on Wednesday, June 7.

“We’re so excited — it’s not a secret anymore, so that feels good,” the country crooner told CMT’s Cody Horn on the red carpet.

The mama-to-be stunned in a blush belted jumpsuit with a plunging neckline for the fun night out.

We've had such a hard time not telling everybody for the last few months because we are SO excited.... WE ARE PREGNANT. Holy cow we're going to be parents. God is so good and we can't wait for this next chapter of our life. #lilhubbard A post shared by Tyler Hubbard (@thubbmusic) on Jun 7, 2017 at 8:50am PDT

The couple announced the happy news just hours before the awards show kicked off.

“We've had such a hard time not telling everybody for the last few months because we are SO excited.... WE ARE PREGNANT,” Hubbard, 30, wrote on Instagram. “Holy cow we're going to be parents. God is so good and we can't wait for this next chapter of our life. #lilhubbard.” In the cute photo, the couple looked ecstatic while holding Hayley’s pregnancy test.

Hubbard and bandmate Brian Kelley are nominated for three awards at the CMT Awards 2017 including Duo Video of the Year, Collaborative Video of the Year and Video of the Year.

Hubbard and Hayley married in July 2015 in Sun Valley, Idaho.

