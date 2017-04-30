That's one proud mama! Gwen Stefani celebrated her sons Kingston and Zuma and niece Stella's first holy communion on Saturday, April 29.

The "Make Me Like You" singer, 47, documented the big day on Snapchat, sharing a series of videos of Kingston, 10, Zuma, 8, and Stella standing outside of a beautiful church ahead of the ceremony. The boys looked adorable in black suits, while Stella (Stefani's brother Todd's daughter) posed in a cute white dress.

Gwen Stefani/Snapchat

Stefani couldn't help but gush about her excitement. She captioned one Snapchat video, "Proud mom," and exclaimed in another, "I'm really happy right now!" (Stefani shares Kingston, Zuma and Apollo, 3, with ex-husband Gavin Rossdale.)

After the ceremony, the family headed to a reception, where they enjoyed lunch and desserts including cupcakes and cookies. The Voice coach also shared a video of Stella opening one of her gifts, a first communion doll. "Lucky !!!" she captioned the post, later showing off a banner that read, "God Bless Kingston, Zuma & Stella."



Stefani's boyfriend, Blake Shelton, did not attend the celebration (he was at the Doak After Dark concert at Florida State University on Saturday night), though he recently joked about his unlikely romance with the No Doubt front woman during an appearance on the Today show. "In people's defense, I think it's so hard for people to wrap their head around why Gwen would want to be with me. I don't blame 'em," he said. Stefani replied, "You're crazy, you're crazy!"

