She had some help from her hubby! Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles’ Heather Altman took to Instagram on Sunday, April 9, to let fans know that her husband, Josh Altman, delivered their newborn daughter, Alexis.



“The most incredible moment of my life, holding my daughter right after her daddy delivered her,” Heather captioned a photo of herself holding her little girl in her hospital bed at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in L.A. “She stretched her long little arms up around my neck and gave me the biggest longest hug I'll never forget!”

The new mom, who welcomed Alexis with Josh, 38, on April 3, continued: “I knew I loved her but seeing her and holding her made my heart explode. The instant feeling of unconditional love and protection I feel for her is unreal. I can't believe I have my very own baby! 🎀👼🏼💗”

My little angel 👼🏼 is 1 week old today! Happy birthday baby girl! #alexiskerryaltman A post shared by Heather Bilyeu Altman (@theheatheraltman) on Apr 10, 2017 at 10:22pm PDT

The reality TV realtors — who, as Us Weekly exclusively revealed, tied the knot in an intimate ceremony at the St. Regis Aspen Resort in April 2016 — have been sharing sweet snaps of Alexis since taking her home from the hospital. On Tuesday, Heather posted a pic of her infant cuddled up in a fuzzy blanket. “My little angel 👼🏼 is 1 week old today!” she wrote alongside the ‘gram. “Happy birthday baby girl! #alexiskerryaltman”



Week one with my baby girl has been amazing and at the same time exhausting. @theheatheraltman took this pic of me when I was out cold with Alexis in the hospital a few days ago. This was after 2 nights of no sleep and I found a corner of the hospital that was quiet for a 30 min nap. One of my favorites. A post shared by Josh Altman (@thejoshaltman) on Apr 9, 2017 at 8:20am PDT

For his part, Josh uploaded an adorable photo of himself lying in bed with his daughter cradled in his arm. “Week one with my baby girl has been amazing and at the same time exhausting. @theheatheraltman took this pic of me when I was out cold with Alexis in the hospital a few days ago,” he wrote. “This was after 2 nights of no sleep and I found a corner of the hospital that was quiet for a 30 min nap. One of my favorites."

