The Hills are alive — with babies! MTV alum Heidi Montag shared via a video post for Faithwire on Monday, February 13, that she too wants kids after her Hills costars Lauren Conrad and Whitney Port announced their pregnancies earlier this year, but that it just hasn’t been the right time for her and her husband, Spencer Pratt.



"It seems like 2017 is the year to get pregnant, so first and foremost, a huge congratulations to my former costars, Lauren Conrad and Whitney Port, who are both expecting," Montag said in the clip posted to YouTube. "I think that pregnancy and children are one of the biggest blessings that God gives us in our life."

The “Superficial” singer, 30, who was the first of the reality stars to tie the knot when she said ‘I do’ to Pratt in 2009, shared that she's ready to become a mom once the time is right.

"I have been planning my own family and I am very excited for them," she said of her former BFF and Port. "It stirs up excitement with what's going to be coming up in my life — hopefully soon, too ... Obviously, I have been wanting children and I am excited for it, but it hasn't been the right timing for me."

As previously reported, Montag said during an appearance on Marriage Boot Camp in 2015 that having kids is “time sensitive” and that it was Pratt who has had reservations. With her husband now on board, Montag said she's leaving it up to God.

"I think in life it's important for us to pray and to prioritize God's timing in our lives and not compare it other people's," she explained in the Faithwire clip. "We're all different and we all have different things going on and different priorities and different purposes in life. … It's great when other people get things, and I think it's important to truly be happy for them and not to compare yourself," she concluded. "2017's going to be a great year — the best year!"

