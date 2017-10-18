Michael Simon/StartraksPhoto.com

A few years ago, Hilaria Baldwin was visiting San Francisco when she stumbled into a children’s clothing store called Janie and Jack. “I completely fell in love,” the mother of three exclusively told Us Weekly on Monday, October 16. And daughter Carmen, 4, is equally obsessed.

“She’s wearing Janie and Jack to school today,” the 33-year-old yoga instructor told Us. “I put her in a different dress this morning and she got upset said, ‘Mommy this is not my style. This is not my style.’ So she changed her dress.”

Michael Simon/StartraksPhoto.com

Now, Baldwin is starring alongside Carmen in a new video campaign for the Janie and Jack’s J&J Holiday collection.

Baldwin — who is also mom to Rafael, 2 and Leonardo 13 months with Alec Baldwin — explained that three kids can be exhausting, but it’s all about perspective. “These are the years of sleep deprivation. We obviously have help, but [Alec and I] are with our kids almost all the time,” she said. “At the end of the day, even though it’s hard, I feel like we’re doing it right.”

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

As for how they stay grounded in their marriage, the yoga enthusiast joked: “I’m the boss apparently!” Her Saturday Night Live hubby jumped into the conversation telling his wife to recite to Us: “I just always remind him that if he does whatever I tell him, everything is going to be ok.”

The brunette beauty — who has been married to the actor for five years years — notes spending evenings together as a reason for their solid relationship. “Once the kids are sleeping, we’ll put the kids to bed and we’ll have dinner together. That allows us to check in with each other and stay with our relationship,” she explained, adding, “I think that’s really common with the madness of kids, you can lose each other a bit; we’re very focused on the end of the day.”

However, she quipped: “I also tell him what to do too.”

Watch Hilaria and her “mini me” try on outfits.



Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

