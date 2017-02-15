Like any good lawyer, Amal Clooney knows the importance of prep. She and husband George have already selected the London hospital where she’ll give birth to their twins — a boy and a girl — this summer, a Clooney source reveals in the new issue of Us Weekly, adding they’ve also selected a backup in New York City, in case they’re traveling.

The Oscar winner, 55, and the human-rights attorney, 39, have also earmarked one of the nine bedrooms in their newly renovated 17th century Oxfordshire, England, manor to be a nursery. The couple, wed since September 2014, “haven’t decorated it yet,” notes the source. “They don’t want to jinx anything.”



As a precaution, Amal “is not overexerting herself,” says the source. The Lebanese-born attorney — she has advised former U.N. Secretary-General Kofi Annan and represented WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange — has begun winding down case work.

After maternity leave, the Oxford alum, who keeps an office in their sprawling home on the River Thames — will return to the law with help from her mom, journalist Baria Alamuddin. Says the source, “They won’t hire a nanny.”



Friends are volunteering advice. Ocean’s Eleven costar Matt Damon revealed on Entertainment Tonight Canada February 9 that he informed George of “the 12-week rule” when told last fall that Amal was eight weeks along. Recalled Damon, “I said, ‘Are you out of your mind? Don’t tell anybody else!’” Still, Damon conceded the Clooneys “are going to be awesome parents. Those kids are lucky.”

George’s mom Nina agrees, telling Us, “I cannot imagine two people who would be better parents.”



