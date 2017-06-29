Whitney Hallett was expecting a big baby. But the mom from Seymour, Indiana, got the surprise of her life when she gave birth to a 16-pound boy named Waylon Cole via cesarean section on May 1. “The doctors and nurses were like, ‘Oh my god!’” the proud dad, Edmond Hallett, tells Us Weekly exclusively in a new interview. “We ended up weighing him three times because no one could believe he actually weighed 16 pounds. At first I thought maybe the scale was broken.”

After Waylon made his debut, Edmond ran out to buy size 6 to 9-month clothes for his son. “There was no way he was fitting into a newborn outfit!” Edmond tells Us.

Though Waylon, who is roughly the size of a 6-month-old, spent seven weeks in the NICU for breathing and feeding issues, he is now home with his parents and two sisters. “He weighs 17 pounds, 7 ounces,” says Edmond. “He sleeps a lot more than our other babies did, but he’s healthy. When he’s awake, he’s alert and smiles. He’s a happy boy.”

Edmond says that Whitney, 28, was diagnosed with gestational diabetes, a condition that can cause a newborn to grow very big in utero. Her other children weighed 8 pounds, 8 ounces, and 11 pounds, 1 ounce, and 9 pounds, 14 ounces, respectively.

Meanwhile, Waylon isn’t the only big baby in the news. A South Carolina couple welcomed a 14 pound, 4 ounce, boy on Friday, June 23. “I make ‘em big,” Arthur Keisler, told ABC News of his son Colin, who set the record for the largest baby ever born at Lexington Medical Center. “The room completely changed as soon as they got him out. The doctor said, ‘Whoa, this is a big baby.’ They pulled the scale into the operating room and the room and the room erupted into like, ‘Oh, my God, this is the craziest thing ever.’”

According to American Pregnancy, the average newborn weighs seven-and-a-half pounds at birth.

