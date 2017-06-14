Hold up, is Beyonce in labor? Twitter erupted on Tuesday, June 13, with many speculating that the pregnant superstar is ready to welcome her twins at any moment.

Multiple sources confirm to Us Weekly that a significant amount of security is at an L.A.-based hospital, sparking speculation that Beyonce is in labor. Rumors began to swirl about Bey following a Shade Room report.

“Pretty sure Beyoncé is in labor,” one tweeter wrote. A second added: “Beyoncé is in labor this is not a drill I am freaking out.”

One fan even joked that they needed “an inhaler” in order to process the news that Queen Bey might soon be a mother of three.

Beyonce, 35, and Jay Z announced in February that they were expecting twins. "We would like to share our love and happiness," the 20-time Grammy winner captioned a photo of her bare baby bump at the time. "We have been blessed two times over. We are incredibly grateful that our family will be growing by two, and we thank you for your well wishes. - The Carters."



The couple, who are already parents of daughter Blue Ivy, 5, tied the knot in 2008 and recently celebrated their ninth wedding anniversary.

"They are ecstatic. They have been trying for a long time and now to be blessed with twins they are so over the moon. It's even better than they wished for," a source exclusively told Us in February. "Blue is so excited to be a big sister!"



Beyonce and the rapper, 47, welcomed Blue at NYC’s Lenox Hill Hospital in January 2012. Good Morning America reported at the time that the “Formation” singer had a C-section and an observer told Us that Jay Z was spotted walking the hospital halls looking “happy.”

