No wine, no problem! Pregnant Jade Roper showed off her baby bump while enjoying a day at Malibu Wine Safaris with her husband, Tanner Tolbert.



In an Instagram photo from the outing, the Bachelor star, 30, holds her growing belly and wears a leather jacket, a fitted green T-shirt and distressed jeans. “Baby or burrito? Or both? I think we know the answer here. #alwayshungry #unbuttonedmypants #17weekspregnant,” she captioned the April 7 photo.

Baby or burrito? Or both? I think we know the answer here. #alwayshungry #unbuttonedmypants #17weekspregnant 🤰🏻 A post shared by Jade Tolbert (@jadelizroper) on Apr 7, 2017 at 2:43pm PDT

In another adorable Instagram snap, Roper wraps her arms around Tolbert’s neck while posing in front of the beautiful vineyard. “I didn’t drink the wine, but I got to pet all the animals on the Safari tour and I got to spend it with this guy, so I’m all smiles,” she wrote. The brunette beauty also posted a photo of the duo, who met on season 2 of Bachelor in Paradise, feeding a giraffe.

Not sure what Pippa and Finn would think of you, but we'd take you home with us if we could, Stanley!! 😍😍😍 @a_giraffe_named_stanley A post shared by Jade Tolbert (@jadelizroper) on Apr 7, 2017 at 5:04pm PDT

Tolbert, 29, posted his own Instagram pic from the trip and joked that it was convenient that his wife wasn’t having any wine. “The best part of having a pregnant wife is that you always have a ‘DD’… #malibuwines,” he wrote.

I didn't drink the wine, but I got to pet all the animals on the Safari tour and I got to spend it with this guy, so I'm all smiles. #bucketlist @malibusafaris A post shared by Jade Tolbert (@jadelizroper) on Apr 10, 2017 at 10:11am PDT

The couple — who wed in a televised ceremony in January 2016 in Dana Point, California — confirmed to Us Weekly last month that they’re expecting their first child. Roper also announced the happy news on Instagram, writing, “Feeling crazy grateful to finally share a little secret we’ve been keeping! We’re already absolutely head over heels in love with our little one #babyjanner #hanginthereTanner #eatingfortwotherightway."

