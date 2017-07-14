Jaime Pressly on Expecting Twins: 'God Cut Me Slack'

Jaime Pressly could hardly believe it. After multiple failed attempts to conceive with her boyfriend of seven years, Hamzi Hijazi, "we thought we were going to have to do IVF," Pressly, 39, exclusively reveals in the new issue of Us Weekly.

But then, to Pressly's "pleasant shock," the mom of 10-year-old Dezi (with ex Eric Cubiche) learned she was expecting twins, due in November: "It's like God cut me slack and was like, 'I'm going to give you two in one so you don't have to do it again.'"

The L.A.-based actress tells Us more.



Us: How did Dezi take the big news?

JP: He is so excited! Every day he squeezes my belly and goes, "When they get here, I'm gonna eat 'em up!" He's going to be a great big brother.

Us: Any nerves about having three kids?

JP: Some people will disagree, but it's more difficult to entertain an only child. Twins have a built-in buddy.

Us: Are you getting any pregnancy cravings?

JP: I am eating my share of In-N-Out double-doubles! I did that when I was pregnant with Dezi, too.

Us: What is your parenting style?

JP: I don't freak out if my kid falls down. It just makes the kid afraid of his own shadow. I'm open with my kid. We talk about everything.

Us: Do you experience mom guilt?

JP: I think that's the hardest thing: We want to be everywhere all the time. If we don't take care of ourselves, we can't take care of them.

Us: How do you think Hamzi will be as a dad?

JP: Hamzi is going to be a great dad. He's been around handling all the kid stuff for almost seven years now!

Us: What's your favorite part of motherhood?

JP: Things are much more exciting again. Whether it's the holidays or just being outside in nature and walking around. We take for granted all these incredible things and being able to experience them again for the first time through a kid's eye is quite fantastic.

