A moment in time. January Jones shared a nude pregnancy flashback photo of herself in honor of her son Xander’s sixth birthday on Wednesday, September 13.

In the stunning photo posted to Instagram, the 39-year-old Mad Men alum floats naked in water while covering her breasts with her hand.

“Happy day of birth to my son, my whole heart ❤️,” the actress captioned the pic.

Emma McIntyre/Getty Images

This is not the first time The Last Man on Earth star has celebrated her son’s birthday with fans on Instagram. In September 2015, Jones shared a sweet selfie with Xander in celebration of the little boy’s fifth birthday.

In the snap, the blonde beauty sports retro pink glasses and smiles from ear to ear as she snuggles close to Xander. “This one goes out to us my son.. 5yrs ago today I became whole because you came into this world,” the star captioned the pic.

This one goes out to us my son.. 5yrs ago today I became whole because you came into this world. A post shared by January Jones (@januaryjones) on Sep 13, 2016 at 10:05pm PDT

While Jones has yet to reveal the identity of her son’s father, the South Dakota native shared the joys of being a single mom with Red magazine in September.

"It’s good to have strong woman around a man ... to teach him to respect women,” she explained. “He doesn’t have a male person in his life saying, ‘Don’t cry’ or ‘You throw like a girl.’All those sh--ty things dads accidentally do.”

And while the single mom lives a full life, the actress’ friends would like her to consider dating.

“People want to set me up all the time and I’m like, ‘No way.’ If I meet someone and we go out, then fine, but I’m not going to go look,” she revealed to the mag. “The moment I see someone who I think is cute, I google him and, oh, he’s 25, and I’m thinking, ‘What is my problem?!’"

