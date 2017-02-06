Two kids and counting! Jessa Duggar and her husband, Ben Seewald, have welcomed their second child together, a baby boy, People confirms. Find out more in the video above, and detailed below!

"We are so happy to announce the arrival of our sweet second son," the couple revealed in a statement. "He was born at 4:26 a.m. this morning, weighing 8 lbs. and 11 oz., and measuring 21 3/4 in. long. Mom and baby are both doing well. We are so thankful to God for this precious new gift of life and are excited to be a family of four! Thanks to everyone for your prayers and well wishes!" Their son's name was not revealed.



Us Weekly confirmed in August that the former 19 Kids and Counting star, 24, and Seewald, 21, were expanding their family. They are already parents of son Spurgeon, 14 months.

"We are overjoyed to announce that Spurgeon has a new title in life as 'big brother'! We are so thankful that God is adding to our family," the couple told Us in a statement at the time. "2017 is shaping up to be a wonderful year already and we know Spurgeon will do a great job in his new role. Having Spurgeon has been such a wonderful blessing and we cannot wait to see the face of this sweet new baby (or babies!)."

TLC

Duggar revealed on the January 23 episode of Counting On that she suffered morning sickness during her second pregnancy. "I've had way more food aversions," she said at the time, noting that she couldn't be around coffee, chicken or popcorn. "We couldn't even have them in the house."

Duggar and Seewald, who tied the knot in November 2014, won't be the only family of four among the Duggar siblings. Jessa's sister Jill Duggar announced in December that she and husband Derick Dillard are also expecting again. Their little one will soon join big brother Israel, who was born in December 2015.



