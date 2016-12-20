Credit: TLC

There’s more news on the Duggar family front! Jill Duggar and her husband, Derick Dillard, are expecting baby No. 2, TLC confirmed to Us Weekly on Tuesday, December 20 — and the couple couldn’t be more thrilled about their growing brood! Find out more in the video above, and detailed below!

“We are so excited to be expecting Dillard baby #2!" Duggar and Dillard told People magazine. “Children really are a wonderful blessing from God. Having Israel has been such a delight to us that we know a second sweet baby will only continue to add joy to our family. We are thankful to God for this sweet child and we cannot wait to see her or him face to face!”



Duggar, 25, and Dillard, 27, spent almost a year living in Central America, where they moved to do long-term missionary work, and returned to the U.S. in August. The couple have one child together, son Israel, 20 months.



Dillard and the 19 Kids and Counting star famously tied the knot in June 2014, which was also when they exchanged their first kiss. Both were adamant about getting started on a family right away.

“Both of us want as many kids as God will give us,” Duggar told ABC in an interview at the time. “My parents have kept popping them out so we’ll see how [our] fertility is! We’ll just see what God brings along and it’s exciting.”



Jill’s younger sister Jessa has been documenting her second pregnancy in recent months, sharing snapshots of her growing baby bump on social media the way she did when she was expecting her first child, Spurgeon, who was born in November 2015.

It’s been an eventful year for the Duggar family. Sister Jinger announced her engagement to Jeremy Vuolo in July after a whirlwind courtship and the pair tied the knot in a romantic ceremony in early November. A little more than a week later, sibling Joy-Anna revealed that she'd entered into a courtship with longtime friend Austin.

