It will soon be two kids and counting for Jill Duggar and Derick Dillard! The married couple opened up about their exciting pregnancy news and how their 20-month-old son, Israel, will be as a big brother in two new videos, which you can watch above!

In a clip for TLC, the Counting On stars revealed they’d been hoping for baby No. 2 for a while. “We were really excited when we found out we were expecting,” Duggar, 25, said in the video posted December 20. “I had been through tons of pregnancy tests, one of those big online value pack things. I had been going through pregnancy tests, so whenever I got positive pregnancy tests — I took like three — I was like, ‘Ah, really?’”



The expectant mom continued, “Israel’s going to be a great big brother. He already loves other little babies. The only thing I think he’ll have to work on is just learning that babies that are smaller than you, you have to be more gentle with.” Dillard, 27, added, "Israel’s going to be a fantastic big brother."



In another video on the family’s blog posted December 20, Duggar and Dillard announced their pregnancy — and got a huge congratulations from Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar.

Jill, who showed just a hint of a baby bump in a yellow sweater, revealed that she’s about three months along in her pregnancy, and that she doesn’t know the baby’s sex yet. However, she should find out in a few weeks whether she’s having a boy or girl.



Michelle and Jim Bob, who was holding Israel in the video, both expressed how excited they were to have another grandchild. “We are thrilled Derick and Jill are going to have their second baby, and hey, buddy, you’re going to be a big brother,” the Duggar matriarch said to Israel.



The group then asked Israel if he could say “baby,” but it came out sounding more like “grilled cheese.” “Oh well, that’s close,” Michelle joked.

Jim Bob, of course, gave a speech about how he’s so proud of his fourth-oldest child and her husband. “We’re so excited for you guys. And y’all are great parents,” he said. "You guys are being fruitful and multiplying. When you have one, it changes your life and when you have two, it’s just a little bit more. Then you have three…

"We’re happy for you,” Jim Bob concluded. "God bless you. I can’t believe our babies are having babies.”

